Caesars to launch Racebook app in partnership with NYRA Bets

Caesars Entertainment has partnered with the New York Racing Association to launch a new horse racing wagering app, Caesars Racebook.

Caesars Racebook will utilise the NYRA Bets platform to offer wagering services on horse racing content from more than 250 tracks around the world, including marquee horse racing events in the United States.

"Following our successful roll out of Caesars Sportsbook, we're delighted to launch Caesars Racebook in partnership with NYRA Bets," said Caesars Digital senior vice president and chief development officer Dan Shapiro. "NYRA conducts world-class horse racing and NYRA Bets has access to the best horse racing content from around the world, including from Caesars-operated racetracks. We're proud to support the horse racing industry while introducing the new Caesars Racebook app and Caesars Rewards to horse racing bettors."

The Caesars Racebook app is scheduled to go live this Spring.

"NYRA considers it a core responsibility to grow the sport by increasing consumer access to world-class horse racing both in New York and around the country," said NYRA president & CEO Dave O’Rourke. "Pairing the world-renowned Caesars brand with the rapidly growing NYRA Bets wagering platform is an ideal way to launch Caesars Racebook, which will soon deliver all the NYRA Bets tools and advantages to the Caesars customer base."

In January, Caesars Sportsbook and NYRA unveiled a partnership establishing Caesars as an official sports betting marketing partner in New York and the title sponsor of the NYRA Turf Triple Series at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course.

