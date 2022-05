Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has selected Kambi to power its PlayFallsview online sportsbook brand in Ontario, Canada.

The deal comes one year after Mohegan dropped Kambi in Connecticut, paying it the full expected earnings of its contract after it received a better offer from FanDuel.

Mohegan Digital president Rich Roberts commented: “It’s an exciting time for the mobile gaming industry as sports betting continues to grow, and we’re thrilled to be entering into another partnership with Kambi [...]