AstroPay launches Visa prepaid card in Peru

Online payment provider AstroPay has launched a new Visa prepaid card in Peru issued by Tebca Perú, ahead of a wider rollout across Latin America.

The launch will allow users to make purchases at any e-commerce store that accepts Visa, with users able to pay in both American dollars and Peruvian Soles.

AstroPay plans to expand its prepaid card product across a range of territories, having previously launched the product in the UK, with expansion across the rest of Latin America, targeting Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

“It is a great time for AstroPay to strengthen its position as a key player in Peru’s growing payments industry,” said AstroPay chief technology officer and chief product officer Guillermo Dotta. “Standing on our existing operations in the country, we are not only offering our existing and new users a simpler experience with their finances but also creating a frictionless experience for unbanked customers looking to enter the financial system.

“This launch is part of our continuous effort to deliver simple, safe and convenient solutions tailored to meet the needs of our loyal customers in all Latin America.”

Visa Peru general manager Gilberto Chaparro said: “At Visa, we work with fintechs around the world to transform the digital payments industry and offer more and more people and businesses the benefits of digitalization.

“We celebrate our work with AstroPay, with whom we developed a solution that will enable more Peruvians to have access to fast, secure and convenient payments. Likewise, the creation and implementation of innovative payment solutions, hand in hand with fintechs, allows us to contribute to the development of a more inclusive economy in the country.”