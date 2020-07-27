GVC names Sandeep Tiku as chief operating officer

London-listed gaming operator GVC Holdings has appointed Sandeep Tiku as its new chief operating officer with immediate effect.

Tiku joined GVC as IT director in 2014 and was promoted to chief technology officer in 2016, playing a pivotal role in the technical migration of Ladbrokes Coral onto the group’s proprietary technology platform.

He assumes the role vacated by Shay Segev, who was promoted to chief executive officer of GVC last week.

“I am delighted to be promoting GVC talent. Sandeep brings unparalleled experience and insight to the role of COO,” said Segev.

“We are first and foremost a technology business and this is at the heart of what we do – supporting customer services, trading, product and our people. It therefore makes sense for him to take on this broader role. His leadership of our technology strategy and teams, combined with his knowledge of our legacy stack and proven results through our integrations, means that he is the right person for the job.”

GVC has also promoted integration director Marc Lange to serve as chief of staff to Segev, with managing director of retail Andy Hicks also joining the senior leadership team.

“I’d also like to congratulate Marc and Andy who both are operational experts with proven track records of delivering large-scale change initiatives,” Segev added. “Their progression to the senior leadership team is richly deserved.”

Shares in GVC Holdings plc. (LSE:GVC) were trading down 2.05 per cent at 726.40 pence per share in London earlier Monday.