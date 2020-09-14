Aspire Global names Antoine Bonello as chief operating officer

Stockholm-listed gaming technology supplier Aspire Global has appointed former William Hill executive Antoine Bonello as chief operating officer and managing director of its Malta business.

Bonello will begin his new role on 1 November, replacing Dima Reiderman, who is leaving the company for personal reasons.

Bonello joins Aspire Global from William Hill International where he led the product and business development functions as COO for the past two years. Prior to that, he served as COO of MRG Group for three years, prior to the operator's acquisition by William Hill.

He also held key positions as managing director (Malta) for Flutter Entertainment and integration director for the Betfair-Paddy Power merger, having joined Betfair in 2008.

“We are very happy to welcome Antoine Bonello to the Aspire Global family,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “He has a proven and successful track-record of driving operational excellence and has a thorough knowledge of the iGaming industry. Antoine Bonello will play an important role in our continued focus on efficiency and operational excellence.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bonello said: “I’m excited to join Aspire Global at such a pivotal stage. The business has a sound strategy and a proven business model in place with Aspire Global consistently strengthening its market position and delivering against this plan.

“I look forward to bolster the continued development by blending in my experience with the strong stature of the current team and Board, focusing on efficient execution to enable further profitable growth.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.42 per cent lower at SEK35.30 per share in Stockholm Monday morning, 3.29 per cent below their 52-week high of SEK36.50 per share set on 8 September.