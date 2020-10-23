This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Solitics
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Fast Track names Microgaming’s Jean-Luc Ferriere as ambassador

23rd October 2020 8:25 am GMT

Malta-based Fast Track has brought in long-serving Microgaming executive Jean-Luc Ferriere as a brand ambassador for its CRM platform.

Ferriere has over two decades of experience in the iGaming sector, including more than 12 years’ service at Microgaming, where he currently serves as chief commercial officer.

He will work with Fast Track’s business development team as the supplier looks to become a leader in digital transformation in iGaming. In the past year Fast Track has nearly doubled in size to accommodate its accelerated growth and is in the midst of a new recruitment drive to support the business going forward.

“My interest in Fast Track really stems from the fact I am an absolute technology nerd,” said Ferriere. “I’ve known Simon (Lidzén) for a long time, and once we started talking about Fast Track, I wanted to get involved. The company is doing some really cool stuff in data, automation and digital transformation.”

Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén commented: “We have always been confident in what we do as a business, and Fast Track really focuses on delivering solutions to the unique challenges of iGaming.

“However, it’s still always very rewarding to gain recognition, especially from someone like Jean-Luc, who has a vast knowledge of, and experience in, this industry. He is very well suited to help spread our message to operators.”

Related Tags
Casino CRM Fast Track Malta Microgaming
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, Microgaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, Wazdan and more

Fast Track secures new deal with Glitnor Group

Pronet Gaming brings in new sales director to lead African expansion

Fast Track integrates CRM platform with Together Gaming

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Leander, Push Gaming and more

Fast Track enhances player engagement with BlueRibbon partnership

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Yggdrasil, RubyPlay, Playson and more

Online growth fails to offset Q2 retail decline for Inspired Entertainment

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Skywind, RubyPlay and more

Authentic Gaming enters Serbia in partnership with Mozzartbet

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Habanero, Everi and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Playzido, Wazdan and more

PointsBet partners BetMakers to enter US horse racing market

Greentube
EveryMatrix
Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Playtech
Solitics
Stakelogic