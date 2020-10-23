Fast Track names Microgaming’s Jean-Luc Ferriere as ambassador

Malta-based Fast Track has brought in long-serving Microgaming executive Jean-Luc Ferriere as a brand ambassador for its CRM platform.

Ferriere has over two decades of experience in the iGaming sector, including more than 12 years’ service at Microgaming, where he currently serves as chief commercial officer.

He will work with Fast Track’s business development team as the supplier looks to become a leader in digital transformation in iGaming. In the past year Fast Track has nearly doubled in size to accommodate its accelerated growth and is in the midst of a new recruitment drive to support the business going forward.

“My interest in Fast Track really stems from the fact I am an absolute technology nerd,” said Ferriere. “I’ve known Simon (Lidzén) for a long time, and once we started talking about Fast Track, I wanted to get involved. The company is doing some really cool stuff in data, automation and digital transformation.”

Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén commented: “We have always been confident in what we do as a business, and Fast Track really focuses on delivering solutions to the unique challenges of iGaming.

“However, it’s still always very rewarding to gain recognition, especially from someone like Jean-Luc, who has a vast knowledge of, and experience in, this industry. He is very well suited to help spread our message to operators.”