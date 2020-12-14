Malta workers’ union secures injunction against NetEnt redundancies

Malta’s General Workers’ Union has secured an injunction to delay redundancies at NetEnt until after a special court session scheduled for 17 December to hear arguments from all parties.

The GWU turned to the courts last week after claiming that the company failed to notify and consult it in terms of European and local law protecting employment in a collective redundancy scenario.

It also charged the company and its new owner Evolution Gaming with a wholesale breach of EU transfer of undertakings rules.

In its application to the Court, the union argued that the company had negotiated a termination package with an employee representative who was dismissive of the employees’ pleas, and who was appointed by the company itself in breach of regulations governing information and consultation obligations.

“Thanks to the Court’s intervention following our urgent request, 324 illegal dismissals have now been put on hold,” said a spokesperson for the GWU.

“We will continue to insist that NetEnt and Evolution Gaming honour their consultation obligations in full, and we will do our utmost to ensure that jobs are saved, and, where that is not possible, that appropriate compensation is paid.”

The court will hear arguments from all parties on 17 December, the same date as the NetEnt EGM to appoint a new board of directors.

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.68 per cent lower at SEK785.80 per share in Stockholm Monday morning, while shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were unchanged at SEK83.50 per share ahead of their imminent delisting.