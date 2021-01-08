Sportradar brings in Jeffery Yabuki as new chairman

Sportradar has appointed Jeffery Yabuki as chairman of the board of directors with immediate effect.

Following Sportradar’s recent global reorganization, Yabuki joins Carsten Koerl, Hafiz Lalani, John Doran, Chuck Robel, Marc Walder, Hervé Couturier and George Fleet on the board of Sportradar Group.

Yabuki most recently served as executive chairman of New York-listed financial services firm Fiserv, having been chief executive of the company between 2005 and July 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Sportradar team,” said Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl. “His extraordinary leadership, strategic approach, and business acumen propelled Fiserv to become a global leader in financial services and payments technology.

“We look forward to having Jeff as chairman of our global board of directors as we continue to deliver unmatched experiences to our customers and partners and pursue transformative growth.”

Commenting on his appointment Yabuki said: “As the leading global provider of sports data intelligence, Sportradar has achieved remarkable growth and is well positioned for the future in this evolving market.

“I am honored to join the global board to partner with Carsten and the incredibly talented Sportradar leadership team to create differentiated value at the intersection of sports entertainment and technology leadership.”