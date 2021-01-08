This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Sportradar brings in Jeffery Yabuki as new chairman

8th January 2021 9:30 am GMT
Sportradar

Sportradar has appointed Jeffery Yabuki as chairman of the board of directors with immediate effect.

Following Sportradar’s recent global reorganization, Yabuki joins Carsten Koerl, Hafiz Lalani, John Doran, Chuck Robel, Marc Walder, Hervé Couturier and George Fleet on the board of Sportradar Group.

Yabuki most recently served as executive chairman of New York-listed financial services firm Fiserv, having been chief executive of the company between 2005 and July 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Sportradar team,” said Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl. “His extraordinary leadership, strategic approach, and business acumen propelled Fiserv to become a global leader in financial services and payments technology. 

“We look forward to having Jeff as chairman of our global board of directors as we continue to deliver unmatched experiences to our customers and partners and pursue transformative growth.”

Commenting on his appointment Yabuki said: “As the leading global provider of sports data intelligence, Sportradar has achieved remarkable growth and is well positioned for the future in this evolving market.

“I am honored to join the global board to partner with Carsten and the incredibly talented Sportradar leadership team to create differentiated value at the intersection of sports entertainment and technology leadership.”

Related Tags
Sportradar Sports Betting Sports Data Sports Integrity
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Sportradar agrees media rights and integrity deal with Australia’s NBL

UK football data case to proceed to hearings in early 2021

Northern Ireland darts player banned for match-fixing

Sportradar renews integrity partnership with Indian Super League

Elys Game Technology names Matteo Monteverdi as CEO

Amelco and Sportradar power Action247 launch in Tennessee

NBA extends US betting data deals with Sportradar and Genius Sports

Sportradar delivers risk management solution for 888sport’s tennis offering

Sportradar expands into Mississippi with Pearl River Resort deal

22BET named PSG’s official online betting partner in Africa

Sportradar signs sports integrity deal for 2020 IPL season

Tipico expands Sportradar partnership to US sports betting market

Sportradar strengthens leadership with appointment of tech veteran Chuck Robel

Sports betting: Lessons learned from the pandemic

Sports betting: Lessons learned from the pandemic

Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Skywind
Greentube
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic