This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Fast Track brings in Jenny Arnell as head of HR

3rd February 2021 8:23 am GMT

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has named Catena Media’s Jenny Arnell as its new head of HR.

Arnell spent more than six years as group HR manager at Catena Media, where she was responsible for the gaming affiliate’s global HR practices.

Arnell will be a key member of the leadership team within Fast Track as the organisation continues to expand, having doubled its staff numbers in the past year.

“I am delighted to start playing an active part in the continued success and advancement of Fast Track, and I am looking forward to helping the leadership team foster an engaged, authentic and high-performing culture; making Fast Track a given destination for top talent,” said Arnell.

Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén commented: “We are very glad to have Jenny on board. We have an ambitious growth plan in front of us and her business acumen, mixed with her previous experience of supporting the growth of a small company to a large one, is exactly what we need to continue to attract and retain top talent.”

Related Tags
Catena Media CRM Fast Track HR Human Resources Malta
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Gaming Realms and more

WynnBET signs deal with Elite Casino Resorts to enter Iowa

theScore weighs up additional US listing as Q1 revenue falls 8%

Fast Track names Jean-Luc Ferrière as chief commercial officer

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Stakelogic and more

Rush Street Interactive partners Century Casinos to enter West Virginia

Fast Track expands Spiffbet deal to include new Wishmaker brand

Paysafe plans New York listing with Foley Trasimene merger

Senate Committees approve New Jersey’s gambling expansion plans

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, Hacksaw Gaming, LiveG24 and more

Freedom through digital transformation with Fast Track

Genius Sports secures Drone Racing League betting data partnership

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, Microgaming and more

Fast Track names Microgaming’s Jean-Luc Ferriere as ambassador

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, Wazdan and more

Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Playtech
Aspire Global
Scientific Games