Fast Track brings in Jenny Arnell as head of HR

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has named Catena Media’s Jenny Arnell as its new head of HR.

Arnell spent more than six years as group HR manager at Catena Media, where she was responsible for the gaming affiliate’s global HR practices.

Arnell will be a key member of the leadership team within Fast Track as the organisation continues to expand, having doubled its staff numbers in the past year.

“I am delighted to start playing an active part in the continued success and advancement of Fast Track, and I am looking forward to helping the leadership team foster an engaged, authentic and high-performing culture; making Fast Track a given destination for top talent,” said Arnell.

Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén commented: “We are very glad to have Jenny on board. We have an ambitious growth plan in front of us and her business acumen, mixed with her previous experience of supporting the growth of a small company to a large one, is exactly what we need to continue to attract and retain top talent.”