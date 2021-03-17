Entain Foundation names Lt Gen Ed Davis as independent chair

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has appointed former Gibraltar Governor Ed Davis CBE as independent chair of the Entain Foundation, with German Olympian Franziska van Almsick named as an ambassador.

Having launched its global foundation in November 2019 to support its initiatives and donations around the world, Entain is now formalising the Entain Foundation’s structure as a registered charitable trust and has appointed Lieutenant General Davis to act as chair of its board of councillors.

Lt Gen Davis brings a wealth of international and charitable experience to the foundation, most recently serving as governor and commander-in-chief of Gibraltar, a position he held from 2016 to 2020.

“I am delighted to have been asked to become the first chair of the Entain Foundation,” said Lt Gen Davis. “This great initiative clearly demonstrates Entain’s commitment to making a positive contribution to wider society by investing in the future of its customers, colleagues and communities. I am excited at the opportunity to help shape this journey.”

He will be joined by Franziska van Almsick, who will act as an ambassador for the Entain Foundation in Germany. Van Almsick is a ten-time Olympic medallist and former world and European champion swimmer, who won her first Olympic medals in 1992 at the Barcelona Olympic Games aged fourteen.

In her role with the Entain Foundation, Franziska will promote its work and advise on opportunities to invest in sport.

“This is a great opportunity to play a role in supporting the work of the Entain Foundation,” said van Almsick. “I have been impressed with the passion and commitment of Entain’s team in using their position to invest back in to grass roots sport and the wider community.”

Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen commented: “We are honoured to welcome Ed and Franziska to the Entain Foundation. The appointment of such high calibre individuals is a mark of our ambitions for the Foundation’s future.

“Collectively they bring incredible leadership and organisational skills as well as huge experience in the charitable sector and sporting world.”

As part of its strategy for sustainability and growth, Entain has committed £100m through the Entain Foundation over five years to support a range of good causes.

This will focus on responsible gambling, sports integrity and betting and gaming regulation research, education and treatment; diversity in technology; grass roots, women’s and disability sport; and projects with a clear link to the local community in Entain’s major office locations and markets.