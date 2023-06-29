Entain Foundation to fund gambling awareness program for MLS players

Entain Foundation US and EPIC Risk Management have partnered the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) to provide gambling harm education and awareness to its members.

The three-year agreement will cover issues such as gambling harm prevention, problem gaming, and sports integrity through programs, workshops, and advisory and prevention resources.

The program and associated resources will be made available to all 29 teams in the MLS (26 in the US and 3 in Canada), which will expand to 30 teams for the 2025 season, and funded by Entain Foundation.

“We are looking forward to working with the MLSPA and its membership in delivering this national program to provide crucial education and advice regarding the ever-growing relationship between wagering and professional sports in the US,” said EPIC Risk Management director of sports partnerships Ben McGregor. “The players, staff and MLS in general have a global reach and will therefore be subject to considerable sports wagering attention around the world.

“This program is intended to provide MLSPA members with informed understanding to minimize the risk of sporting integrity issues that can arise from gambling activities, as well as utilizing our considerable lived experience from facilitators who have elite sports backgrounds, who can advise on the effects that gambling-related harm can have on an individual’s performance and welfare.

“This is an important new step in our relationship with the Major Leagues in the US and we’re delighted to extend upon our existing soccer partnerships around the world by working with the MLSPA, leading players and teams from the MLS.”

MLSPA chief operating officer Dan Jones added: “This partnership with EPIC Risk Management and Entain Foundation US will enhance our ability to educate and equip our player pool as the presence and inherent risks of sports betting continue to evolve and permeate players’ lives.

"We look forward to working alongside them to ensure players have access to crucial education, resources and support.”

Last year, Entain Foundation US and EPIC announced a program with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and continue to work with the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) and Major League Soccer through their work with Chicago Fire FC.