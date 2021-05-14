Bragg Gaming adds two new directors to Board

Toronto-listed Bragg Gaming Group has strengthened its board of directors with the appointments of Holly Gagnon and Alex Spiro.

Gagnon brings more than 29 years of gaming industry experience to the board and currently serves as co-CEO and chair of Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation.

She has formerly held senior positions at Seneca Gaming, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Chumash Enterprises for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Pearl River Resort in Mississippi.

“I’m excited to join Bragg at this key time in its evolution,” said Gagnon. “The company’s recent announcement of its acquisition of US-based Spin Games will be a foundation for strong US and North American growth and I’m eager to contribute my experience to the mission.”

Spiro joins the board as a well-known litigator and investor who currently serves as chair of Minnesota-based investment and asset management firm Glassbridge Enterprises.

“I’m happy to leverage my knowledge and network to accelerate their growth strategy,” Spiro said of his new role at Bragg.

Bragg Gaming chair Paul Godfrey added: “We’re extremely pleased that Holly and Alex have agreed to contribute their expertise to the Bragg board.

“Holly’s extensive experience in the North American gaming sector will be invaluable as we expand our footprint in the US, and Alex brings exceptional analytical and business leadership skills to the team. Their areas of expertise are strong complements to our current board.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TOR:BRAG) closed 5.32 per cent lower at CAD$17.08 per share in Toronto Thursday.

For more on Bragg Gaming Group, see today's exclusive interview with chief executive Richard Carter.