Gaming Intelligence
Esports Technologies names Mark Thorne as chief marketing officer

3rd June 2021 7:00 am GMT

Las Vegas-based esports betting operator Esports Technologies has appointed Mark Thorne to head up its new Malta office as chief marketing officer.

Thorne brings decades of commercial and marketing leadership experience to the new role, having previously held leadership roles at iGaming operators including Betfair (now Flutter Entertainment), GVC (now Entain), BetFirst, Bonnier Gaming and Twin.com.

He will head up the company’s new office in Malta, building a team to assist with market entry across Europe and working closely with Esports Technologies’ existing operations office in Dublin, Ireland.

“As we continue to expand globally, Mark's detailed understanding of the markets we currently operate in, along with those in which we plan to operate, makes him a natural fit for us,” said Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speach. “His experience in the industry brings an important dimension to our leadership team as we drive Esports Technologies to its full potential.

“He has already proven to be an important advisor and an excellent lead for our growing marketing team.”

Esports Technologies operates the Asian and Latin American-facing esports betting platform Gogawi.com, and last month listed on New York’s Nasdaq Capital Markets stock exchange.

“Esports Technologies is one of the most exciting and promising players in the esports wagering space with ambitious plans, a clear roadmap and the ability to be agile and deliver rapidly,” said Thorne. “The momentum and potential for growth is both undeniable and astounding as is the caliber of the team.

“Post-IPO, the company has already launched the free-to-play app ESG (Esports Games), entered into impressive strategic partnerships, and expanded the Gogawi territory significantly. I look forward to joining the team and adding value to an already well-oiled machine.”

Shares in Esports Technologies Inc (NSQ:EBET) closed 2.36 per cent lower at $22.35 per share in New York Wednesday.

