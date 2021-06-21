Playtika promotes Erez Rachmil to CTO role

New York-listed social gaming operator Playtika has promoted Erez Rachmil to its executive team to serve as chief technology officer.

Rachmil has been with Playtika for seven years, joining the operator as an IT director and most recently serving as senior vice president of research and development for Playtika’s casual games division.

Prior to joining Playtika in 2014, he worked for the likes of Intel, HP, Amdocs, and London-listed betting and gaming operator 888.

In his new role as CTO, Rachmil will oversee Playtika’s technology roadmap to maintain the company's strong growth and expansion.

Rachmil replaces Ira Holtzer, who will transition to the role of executive vice president of strategic technologies, where he will focus on exploring new technology opportunities for the company.

Shares in Playtika Holding Corp (NSQ:PLTK) closed 3.31 per cent lower at $23.96 per share in New York Friday.