Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment establishes new Digital arm

North American casino operator Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) has launched a new Digital division as it prepares to launch its first sports betting and iGaming products, initially in Connecticut.

Mohegan Digital will develop a new iGaming experience for players at its flagship property, Mohegan Sun Connecticut, after Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill legalizing sports wagering and online gaming at the end of May.

The new Digital division will be headed up by Rich Roberts as president and Aviram Alroy as vice president of product.

“We’ve consistently seen strong growth in digital gaming across our properties, especially in this past year, and as legal sports betting continues to expand in the US, the timing was right for us to launch Mohegan Digital,” said Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment president and CEO Ray Pineault. “Over the years, Mohegan has made great technological advancements in the digital space, working with industry-leading partners to provide state-of-the-art advancements to casino and sportsbook online operations.

“With Mohegan Digital, we are looking to expand and enhance these efforts to elevate the experience and deliver on our promise to provide world-class entertainment for our guests on a digital scale. With Rich Roberts and Aviram Alroy at the helm, we are excited for what’s to come for Mohegan Digital.”

Roberts brings a wealth of experience to his newly appointed role, where he will work closely with the executive team to create and bring industry leading and premium IP into the digital world.

He joins MGE from his most recent position as executive business consultant for RSD Consulting. Prior to that, he was CEO of US social skill gaming platform FaceOff, and has also worked for the likes of Hasbro Interactive, Simon & Schuster, Atari, PlayFirst and Sportech.

“I am honored to lead Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment’s expansion efforts in the digital gaming and sports betting frontier,” said Roberts. “This is an exciting new chapter in Mohegan’s history, as we continue to innovate to meet the growing consumer demands in this space.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the Mohegan Tribe as well as Mohegan executive leadership teams to successfully grow the brand’s digital presence.”

Mohegan Digital’s new vice president of product, Aviram Alroy, has been a part of the Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment team since 2014 as vice president of interactive gaming, a division that Mohegan Digital now absorbs.

In his new role, Alroy will be accountable for product strategy and developing and launching online sports betting, iGaming solutions, websites, and mobile apps on behalf of MGE and its branded partners.

“It’s an exciting time to be working in the iGaming industry, especially now that more states including Connecticut are going live with both sport betting and iGaming together,” said Alroy. “My years leading Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment Interactive Gaming division have equipped me with the necessary skills and vision to help usher in a new era for the brand now that we plan to enter not only Connecticut, but also Washington, Pennsylvania, the province of Ontario and more states in the future.”