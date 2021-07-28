FanDuel brings in Brian Borkowski to strengthen marketing team

Flutter Entertainment-owned betting and gaming operator FanDuel Group has named Brian Borkowski as its new senior vice president of marketing.

Borkowski brings more than 15 years of marketing experience to the role and joins FanDuel from streaming giant Hulu, where he served as vice president of media and acquisition.

Based in FanDuel's Los Angeles office, Borkowski will leverage his experience in attracting subscribers to a platform while overseeing media, customer acquisition and lifecycle marketing for the operator. He will report into FanDuel Group chief marketing officer Mike Raffensperger.

"FanDuel is one of the countries' largest and most successful advertisers, and Brian will be a critical leader in expanding our capabilities and sophisticating our practice," said Raffensperger. "Brian's success in highly competitive environments, sophisticated media strategies, and attracting customers through world-class promotions, partnerships, and propositions will be invaluable as we move forward."

His appointment coincides with the launch of FanDuel's standalone online casino app in New Jersey, which features casino games such as blackjack, roulette, video poker, and a multitude of slots and fan favorite games from the casino floor. FanDuel Casino was initially offered only within the FanDuel Sportsbook app in New Jersey.

FanDuel Casino is also expanding in Michigan with the addition of newly approved live dealer blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games from Evolution.