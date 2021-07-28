This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

FanDuel brings in Brian Borkowski to strengthen marketing team

28th July 2021 9:29 am GMT
Playtech

Flutter Entertainment-owned betting and gaming operator FanDuel Group has named Brian Borkowski as its new senior vice president of marketing.

Borkowski brings more than 15 years of marketing experience to the role and joins FanDuel from streaming giant Hulu, where he served as vice president of media and acquisition.

Based in FanDuel's Los Angeles office, Borkowski will leverage his experience in attracting subscribers to a platform while overseeing media, customer acquisition and lifecycle marketing for the operator. He will report into FanDuel Group chief marketing officer Mike Raffensperger. 

"FanDuel is one of the countries' largest and most successful advertisers, and Brian will be a critical leader in expanding our capabilities and sophisticating our practice," said Raffensperger. "Brian's success in highly competitive environments, sophisticated media strategies, and attracting customers through world-class promotions, partnerships, and propositions will be invaluable as we move forward."

His appointment coincides with the launch of FanDuel's standalone online casino app in New Jersey, which features casino games such as blackjack, roulette, video poker, and a multitude of slots and fan favorite games from the casino floor. FanDuel Casino was initially offered only within the FanDuel Sportsbook app in New Jersey. 

FanDuel Casino is also expanding in Michigan with the addition of newly approved live dealer blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games from Evolution.

Related Tags
FanDuel Fantasy Sports Flutter Entertainment iGaming Michigan New Jersey Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Tennessee online sportsbook handle grows to $174.5m in June

Evolution approved to launch first live casino games in Michigan

Pennsylvania gambling market grows to record $3.87bn in FY2020/21

MGM Grand dominates Michigan online betting and gaming market

West Virginia sportsbook and iGaming wagers soar to $1.7bn

Scientific Games now powering FanDuel sportsbook in ten US states

DraftKings dominates Indiana online sports betting market in June

FanDuel names Amy Howe as interim CEO

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

FanDuel enters Connecticut with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Gaming1 and Delaware North sign North America joint venture deal

DraftKings back on top but Illinois sportsbook handle dips in May

Connecticut issues first fantasy sports licences

Tennessee sports betting wagers dip in May

Florida ballot proposal aims to expand sports betting market

Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
NeoGames
G2E
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution