This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

WynnBET names Ian Williams as chief operating officer

5th October 2021 1:36 pm GMT
Playtech

Wynn Resorts' online sports betting and iGaming brand WynnBET has appointed gaming industry veteran Ian Williams as chief operating officer.

In his new role, Williams will oversee WynnBET's trading, marketing, customer service, payments and data science teams, reporting directly to Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings.

With over 20 years’ of gaming industry experience, Williams most recently served as president of online gaming for Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), and spent the last five years contributing to the development of CDI’s interactive division.

During his tenure, Williams also helped grow CDI’s horse racing advance-deposit wagering businesses Twinspires.com and BetAmerica.com, and was also responsible for spearheading the development of CDI’s real-money sports and iGaming businesses.

He also founded Thistle Gaming, a company distributing real-time sports data feeds and virtual racing to the leading bookmakers in Europe and Asia.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) were trading marginally up by 0.024 per cent at $83.58 per share in New York early Tuesday.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Sports Betting United States Wynn Interactive Wynn Resorts WynnBET
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Genius Sports signs US sports data deal with Hard Rock

Genius Sports expands Entain deal to include NFL product suite

Endeavor Group to acquire SG’s OpenBet sportsbook business for $1.2bn

WynnBET signs Indianapolis Colts sportsbook partnership

Michigan iGaming market reaches record high in August

WynnBET agrees New York Jets sports betting partnership

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $215.6m in August

Barstool Sportsbook partners Genius Sports

WynnBET and SI Sportsbook agree Genius Sports data deals

NFL adds four more US sportsbooks as official partners

Genius Sports acquires video marketing specialist Spirable

Michigan online betting decline offsets iGaming growth in July

Indiana sportsbook wagers decline to $194.5m in July

WynnBET signs up NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal as brand ambassador

New York reveals mobile betting license applicants

Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Fast Track
High 5 Games
Evolution