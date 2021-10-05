WynnBET names Ian Williams as chief operating officer

Wynn Resorts' online sports betting and iGaming brand WynnBET has appointed gaming industry veteran Ian Williams as chief operating officer.

In his new role, Williams will oversee WynnBET's trading, marketing, customer service, payments and data science teams, reporting directly to Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings.

With over 20 years’ of gaming industry experience, Williams most recently served as president of online gaming for Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), and spent the last five years contributing to the development of CDI’s interactive division.

During his tenure, Williams also helped grow CDI’s horse racing advance-deposit wagering businesses Twinspires.com and BetAmerica.com, and was also responsible for spearheading the development of CDI’s real-money sports and iGaming businesses.

He also founded Thistle Gaming, a company distributing real-time sports data feeds and virtual racing to the leading bookmakers in Europe and Asia.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) were trading marginally up by 0.024 per cent at $83.58 per share in New York early Tuesday.