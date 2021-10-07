Patrick Daigle named new CEO of Atlantic Lottery

Canadian provincial lottery operator Atlantic Lottery has confirmed the appointment of Patrick Daigle as its new president and chief executive.

Daigle has been with Atlantic Lottery since 1997 and served as chief financial officer prior to being appointed interim president and CEO in February.

He replaced Chris Keevill, who served as president and CEO for less than a year from April 2020.

“The Board of Director’s succession committee followed a rigorous hiring process to ensure we identified the best candidate for this position,” said Atlantic Lottery chair of the board Sean O’Connor. “We are pleased that candidate was Patrick Daigle, who brings many years of proven experience and knowledge of Atlantic Lottery’s operations to the role.”

Commenting on his appointment, Daigle said: “I am honoured to continue in the role of president and CEO and lead the Atlantic Lottery team into this next chapter. We will continue to put Atlantic Canadians first, balancing social responsibility with sustainable profits to help support our region.”