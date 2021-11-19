This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay appoints new director of business development for LatAm & Caribbean 

19th November 2021 5:24 am GMT

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has appointed Jorge Morales as director of business development for LatAm and Caribbean as it focuses on expansion in the region.

Morales will oversee the company’s strategy across local regulated markets including Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Peru, while also closely monitoring developments in emerging countries such as Brazil and Chile.

Morales brings with him 15 years' of industry experience and joins Pariplay from Continent 8 Technologies where he was a sales director.  He previously served stints at Microgaming, Playtech and Bally Technologies, with a focus on business development across LatAm and the Caribbean.

“Jorge has a true passion for the industry with strong relationships and local expertise that will help us further expand our footstep in the thrilling LatAm markets,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey. “He makes a great addition to our growing team, and we are excited to have him join us in our journey to be a leading supplier worldwide.”

Commenting on his appointment Morales said: “I’m thrilled to take up this new opportunity with Pariplay and I have my goal set on making us the must-have aggregator in the region.

“Pariplay is still a fairly new player in LatAm but the market offers great potential. I look forward to supporting local partners with a premium solution that will help further their business and reach with the help of our technologically advanced Fusion platform.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.58 per cent higher at SEK86.50 per share in Stockholm earlier Friday.

