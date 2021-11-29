This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BGC names new director of communications and digital

29th November 2021 11:13 am GMT
BGC

Britain’s Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has appointed David Willetts as its new director of communications and digital.

Willetts will join the BGC in the new year from his current role as press secretary to Conservative cabinet minister Ben Wallace and head of ministerial communications at the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

He will be assisted by deputy director of communications and digital Michael Denoual.

“The BGC is the standards body committed to driving big changes across the regulated betting and gaming industry,” said Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Michael Dugher.  

“David Willetts is a brilliantly experienced and respected former journalist and communications professional with an outstanding reputation in the media and in government. David will be a formidable asset for the BGC. He also joins a strong team which includes the superbly talented Michael Denoual.”

Willetts said of his appointment: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Betting and Gaming Council and can’t wait to get started. They’ve already made big strides increasing standards across the industry and I’m looking forward to working with the excellent team to drive that work on.”

