Segev takes sole charge as DAZN looks to add betting to live streaming platform

Shay Segev has been named as sole CEO of DAZN Group, as the company looks to introduce additional fan engagement services such as betting and e-commerce to its live sports streaming platform.

DAZN has implemented a new group structure and confirmed leadership changes that will enable the business to realise its “ambitious growth and product strategy.”

This will see Segev take over as sole CEO of DAZN, having joined the company from Entain last June as co-CEO alongside DAZN co-founder James Rushton, who continues with his existing responsibilities overseeing growth in local markets, rights and content.

They will be supported by new group chief financial officer Darren Waterman, who joins from Amazon where he led the finance team responsible for Prime Video internationally.

Waterman replaces Stuart Epstein, who steps down after almost four years as CFO but will continue to serve the company as a senior advisor and member of the DAZN board, enabling a smooth and effective transition of his current roles and responsibilities during the first half of 2022.

“DAZN has become the global leader in sports streaming in just five years and it is time to take this business to the next level,” said DAZN Group chairman Kevin Mayer. “Shay’s technology background and outstanding history of delivering a strong performance culture will be hugely beneficial as DAZN introduces additional interactive fan engagement services such as betting and e-commerce for users to enjoy alongside our core offering of live sports streaming.

“James’ expertise in sports rights and deep understanding of the markets will ensure that DAZN continues to nurture and grow its core business. We thank Stuart for his many valuable contributions and look forward to his on-going involvement in this new capacity and we are delighted to be onboarding such strong talent as Darren Waterman. Being able to attract such high calibre individuals is a testament to the strength of our business and our future.”