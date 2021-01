Entain CEO Shay Segev handed in his notice just days after MGM outlined its £8bn bid approach and is set for a bumper payday from billionaire DAZN Group owner Len Blavatnik but what is the real reason behind his departure?

Entain chief executive officer Shay Segev has, according to some pompous observers, committed the cardinal sin of leaving the helm of a FTSE100 company in the midst of a takeover battle.

It is easy for analysts and [...]