Greek gaming and lottery operator OPAP has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Ilias Katsaros as chief retail officer.

Katsaros joins OPAP from German footwear giant adidas where he worked for more than 8 years, most recently serving as senior director sales strategy and development for Europe.

Prior to that, he served more than seven years at cosmetics company Korres Natural Products and more than four years at alcoholic drinks producer Diageo.

In his new role [...]