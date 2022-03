Rush Street Gaming has promoted chief financial officer Tim Drehkoff to the chief executive's office to replace outgoing CEO and co-founder Greg Carlin.

Drehkoff will assume his new role on May 1 after nearly 20 years with the company, including the last ten years as chief financial officer.

He replaces Carlin, who is stepping down seventeen years after he co-founded the company with chairman Neil Bluhm. Carlin and Bluhm also co-founded New York-listed Rush Street Interactive, [...]