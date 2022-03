Malta-based iGaming supplier EveryMatrix has appointed Carlo Cooke as commercial director of its casino content aggregation business SlotMatrix.

Cooke boasts a wealth of experience from established iGaming companies such as Red Tiger and All41 Studios and will lead the commercial development of SlotMatrix, which offers titles from more than 175 studios alongside its own proprietary games.

“We are happy to bring Carlo Cooke on board in a management role for our newest division,” said SlotMatrix CEO Mathias [...]