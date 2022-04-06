Delasport names Inesa Glazaite as senior sales director

iGaming platform provider Delasport has expanded its sales team with the appointment of Inesa Glazaite as senior sales director.

Glazaite will be based in Delasport’s office in Malta and will be responsible for developing strategic business development and sales plans to continue growing Delasport’s business.

She joins Delasport from Malta-based CRM specialist Lunvr, having previously held senior commercial positions at NetRefer and Soft2Bet.

“We are thrilled to welcome Inesa to the team,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “She has a lot of experience in sales and business development in the iGaming industry, and I am sure she will be an instrumental addition to our rapid growth.”

Commenting on her appointment, Inesa said: “I am excited to join Delasport’s team as senior sales director. Delasport’s cutting-edge platform and various solutions help operators to take their business to the next level and I am happy to be a part of it. I look forward to achieving new business milestones together with the team.”