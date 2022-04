Tekkorp Capital has added experienced former Ash Gaming and Playtech executive Steve Schrier to its swelling ranks.

Schrier, who also had a spell as chief commercial officer of SG Digital, was running his own consultancy before joining up with Matt Davey’s team at Tekkorp.

"If Tekkorp Capital is to fully realise its potential as a key strategic player in the development of the global gaming sector then it's essential we ensure we have the best possible mix [...]