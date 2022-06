Malta-based iGaming operator PressEnter Group has brought in Nicolas Renaux to serve as head of strategy and business development.

Renaux joins PressEnter from Kindred Group, where he rose through the ranks over a ten-year period, beginning as head of commercial business development before being promoted to group head of delivery and portfolio management.

“Our plans to become a top tier operator are as ambitious as they are clear,” said PressEnter Group chief executive officer Lahcene Merzoug. “We [...]