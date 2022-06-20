Entain adds former Unilever executive Rahul Welde to board of directors

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has expanded its Board with the appointment of Rahul Welde as an independent non-executive director.

Welde brings over 30 years' experience in the global fast-moving consumer goods sector, having most recently served as executive vice president of global digital transformation at Unilever, where he drove digital strategies for the Unilever brands.

The appointment will take effect from 1 July, with Welde becoming a member of Entain's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Rahul to Entain," said Entain chairman Barry Gibson. "Rahul brings with him exceptional knowledge of customer experience excellence, ecommerce and digital transformation.

"I am confident that his skills and expertise will further enhance the Board's ability to support and oversee the delivery of our strategy.”

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 2.33 per cent higher at 1,302.17 pence per share in London earlier Monday.