Germany’s new national gambling regulator has brought in Nadja Wierzejewski to lead efforts against unlicensed online gambling and its related advertising.

Wierzejewski joins the regulator on July 1 from the Supervisory and Service Directorate of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate, where she served as head of gambling supervision since 2008.

In her new role, Wierzejewski will be responsible for efforts to prevent access to unlicensed online gambling websites across the country using domain and payment blocking instruments. She [...]