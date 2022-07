Canada’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has expanded its executive management team with the appointment of Josée Turcotte as chief legal officer.

Turcotte begins her new role on 18 July, and brings extensive executive management, legal counsel and governance experience in financial services and capital markets, in both private and public sectors.

Most recently, she served on the executive and risk committees of HSBC Bank Canada, and as senior vice-president, corporate secretary and head of [...]