Gambling.com Group appoints Michael Quartieri to board of directors

New York-listed online gaming affiliate Gambling.com Group has appointed former Scientific Games CFO Michael Quartieri to its board of directors.

Quartieri has served as chief financial officer of Dave & Buster’s since January 2022 with responsibility for the company’s finance, accounting and supply chain organisations.

He previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Scientific Games between 2015 and 2020, managing over $700 million in acquisitions and driving the successful $352 million IPO of the company's social gaming subsidiary, SciPlay Corporation.

In addition to the board appointment, Quartieri will serve as a member of Gambling.com's Audit Committee and Nominating & Governance Committee.

“Michael brings an exceptional track record to Gambling.com Group and is a renowned and highly respected executive within the gaming and entertainment industry, as well as among institutional investors and analysts,” said Gambling.com Group chief executive officer Charles Gillespie. “His broad business acumen in operations, mergers and acquisitions, international business, capital formation, and investor relations will be a great asset to our board of directors.”

Quartieri's other gaming industry experience includes senior roles at Las Vegas Sands and director of audit at Deloitte & Touche, where he specialised in gaming and hospitality.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join Gambling.com Group's board of directors and work with the management team as the company continues its growth as a leader in performance marketing for online gambling,” Quartieri said. “Charles, along with his co-founder and COO Kevin McCrystle, has built a successful international business that is well positioned to take advantage of one of the largest U.S. growth opportunities today -- regulated online sports betting and iGaming.”

Shares in Gambling.com Group Ltd. (NSQ:GAMB) gained 3.05 per cent to close at $8.45 per share in New York Thursday.