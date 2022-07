New York-based mobile lottery provider Jackpocket has appointed John Worthington as the company’s first vice president of interactive gaming.

Worthington will lead Jackpocket's expansion into iGaming, bringing new products to market in New Jersey, where Jackpocket has secured market access for online casino through Caesars Entertainment.

He joins Jackpocket from Gamewise, where he served as general manager and led the operator through its first US sportsbook launch earlier this year, with previous roles including senior director of [...]