FanDuel names Andrew Sneyd as EVP of Marketing

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has announced the promotion of Andrew Sneyd to executive vice president of marketing.

Sneyd will oversee marketing functions across the company’s portfolio of brands within sports betting, daily fantasy sports, casino, advance-deposit wagering, retail, and free-to-play.

Sneyd formerly served as senior vice president of brand and will now steward growth marketing, media, customer engagement, and marketing operations, in addition to brand and product marketing strategy, creative, customer insight, press relations and partnership activation.

“Since his arrival at FanDuel, Andrew has elevated our creative efforts and continued our explosive growth,” said FanDuel Group chief commercial officer Mike Raffensperger. “His acumen for brand marketing has separated us from the field and under his leadership, I expect that we will continue to make moments matter more for our customers.”

Sneyd's promotion is the latest step in FanDuel's recent reorganisation, which has seen Carolyn Renzin assume the role of chief legal and compliance officer, with Christian Genetski named president and Mike Raffensperger chief commercial officer.

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.65 per cent higher at 8,496.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.