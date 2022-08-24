Greentube names Felipe Ludeña as chief sportsbook officer

Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube has appointed Felipe Ludeña as its first chief sportsbook officer.

Ludeña (pictured right) previously served as managing director of Admiral Sportwetten and joined Greentube on August 1, at the same time assuming a seat on the board as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between the two companies.

In line with this plan, Greentube chief operating officer Georg Gubo will replace Ludeña as managing director of Admiral Sportwetten while continuing in his existing role.

Both organisations are Novomatic Group companies.

“With our continued strong performance in regulated markets across the world, it is a natural evolution for Greentube to fully immerse itself in the wider entertainment industry,” said Ludeña. “I am honoured to be appointed as the company’s first chief sportsbook officer. While Greentube has a vast heritage in online gaming, we want to engage players across a variety of different online verticals in future months and years.”

Gubo added: “There are clear synergies between ADMIRAL and Greentube that can help to drive growth for both parties. These new appointments will help to inform that strategy.

“On a personal note, it’s a privilege to join a company as prestigious as Admiral as Managing Director and I believe the future is bright for all involved.”