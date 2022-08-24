This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

Greentube names Felipe Ludeña as chief sportsbook officer

24th August 2022 11:17 am GMT
Georg Gubo (left) and Felipe Ludena
Greentube

Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube has appointed Felipe Ludeña as its first chief sportsbook officer.

Ludeña (pictured right) previously served as managing director of Admiral Sportwetten and joined Greentube on August 1, at the same time assuming a seat on the board as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between the two companies.

In line with this plan, Greentube chief operating officer Georg Gubo will replace Ludeña as managing director of Admiral Sportwetten while continuing in his existing role.

Both organisations are Novomatic Group companies.

“With our continued strong performance in regulated markets across the world, it is a natural evolution for Greentube to fully immerse itself in the wider entertainment industry,” said Ludeña. “I am honoured to be appointed as the company’s first chief sportsbook officer. While Greentube has a vast heritage in online gaming, we want to engage players across a variety of different online verticals in future months and years.”

Gubo added: “There are clear synergies between ADMIRAL and Greentube that can help to drive growth for both parties. These new appointments will help to inform that strategy.

“On a personal note, it’s a privilege to join a company as prestigious as Admiral as Managing Director and I believe the future is bright for all involved.”

Related Tags
Admiral Sportwetten Greentube Novomatic Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft Gaming and more

Greentube enhances market presence in Netherlands and Belgium with Circus

Greentube continues North American expansion with Ontario license

GI Games Round-up featuring: Red Tiger, Amusnet Interactive, Yggdrasil and more

Greentube rolls out latest slot Feelin’ Fruity: Win Ways

Gauselmann and Greentube join forces in Germany

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Wizard Games, Play’n GO, BF Games and more

Greentube moves into Peru and Ecuador with Solbet

Greentube expands Diamond Link portfolio with Mighty Buffalo slot

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Wizard Games and more

Greentube expands US presence with BetMGM

Greentube extends Italian presence with Eurobet partnership

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Play’n GO, NetEnt and more

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Play’n Go, Big Time Gaming and more

Greentube begins European rollout with PokerStars

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Evolution
Digitain