Fortuna Entertainment names Victor Corcoran as new CEO

European betting and gaming operator Fortuna Entertainment Group has appointed former Paddy Power Online CEO Victor Corcoran as its new chief executive.

Corcoran takes over from David Vaněk, who has served as interim CEO since the departure of Per Widerström earlier this year.

Most recently, Corcoran served as CEO of Flutter Entertainment’s Paddy Power Online division, a role he left in July after nearly four years.

“Firstly, a massive thank you to everyone for the warm welcome but particularly to David Vaněk for his extensive help getting up to speed with the business,” said Corcoran. “I have really enjoyed listening and learning about the FEG business over the last few weeks. I am truly excited about working with you all in such an opportunity rich environment.

“The business has some really great people, strong brands, an extensive retail footprint, continues to significantly invest in technology and operates in some fast growing markets with massive potential, it should definitely be an exciting journey.”

With a focus on the Central Eastern European region, Fortuna currently has extensive operations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Croatia.