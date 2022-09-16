This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Fortuna Entertainment names Victor Corcoran as new CEO

16th September 2022 11:44 am GMT
Greentube

European betting and gaming operator Fortuna Entertainment Group has appointed former Paddy Power Online CEO Victor Corcoran as its new chief executive.

Corcoran takes over from David Vaněk, who has served as interim CEO since the departure of Per Widerström earlier this year.

Most recently, Corcoran served as CEO of Flutter Entertainment’s Paddy Power Online division, a role he left in July after nearly four years.

“Firstly, a massive thank you to everyone for the warm welcome but particularly to David Vaněk for his extensive help getting up to speed with the business,” said Corcoran. “I have really enjoyed listening and learning about the FEG business over the last few weeks. I am truly excited about working with you all in such an opportunity rich environment.

“The business has some really great people, strong brands, an extensive retail footprint, continues to significantly invest in technology and operates in some fast growing markets with massive potential, it should definitely be an exciting journey.”

With a focus on the Central Eastern European region, Fortuna currently has extensive operations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Croatia.

Related Tags
Casino Czech Republic Fortuna Entertainment Group iGaming Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Greek gambling regulator adds more than 500 sites to iGaming blacklist

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring NetEnt, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

Play’n GO CEO interview: “We don’t take shortcuts – we focus on building great games”

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming and more

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Wizard Games and more

betPARX to enter Ohio sports betting market with Memorial Tournament

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Per Widerström to step down as Fortuna Entertainment CEO

Fortuna teams up with OpenBet to launch SportCast’s BetBuilder product

Fortuna extends Inspired Entertainment partnership 

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Evoplay, Slotmill and more

Okada Manila to merge with Jason Ader’s SPAC for Nasdaq listing

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pariplay, Inspired and more

Playtech expands Fortuna partnership with PSK launch in Croatia

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

SportingTech
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming