Fast Track expands into US with new Americas headquarters

Malta-based CRM specialist Fast Track has expanded its operations into the United States with the launch of a new Americas headquarters.

The launch of the new office in Miami, Florida, will support the company's growth in the US and cater to Fast Track’s client base in South America and Canada.

As part of its US expansion, Fast Track chief commercial officer Jean-Luc Ferrière will also take up the role of managing director of Americas. The new office is set to open in early 2023.

“We‘ve been watching the American market for some time and I personally can’t wait to take things to the next level,” said Ferrière. “This marks a major milestone in Fast Track’s expansion into the Americas and will further reinforce our position as the leading CRM company within the industry.

“It will also enable us to provide world-class support to new and existing partners within this region.”

Fast Track will continue to operate from its main headquarters in Malta, with an additional presence on the west coast of Sweden.