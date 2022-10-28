This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Gaming Corps appoints new head of games

28th October 2022 10:37 am GMT
Evolution

Swedish casino games developer Gaming Corps has strengthened its senior team with the appointment of Connor Blinman as head of games.

Blinman joins Gaming Corps to head up game production after more than four years at Play’n GO, where he managed a team of designers and helped develop more than 25 slot titles.

“The diverse portfolio of Mine, Multiplier, Slot and Table games at Gaming Corps has to be the most exciting in the industry right now,” said Blinman. “The pipeline of content is exceptionally busy so the variety boosts creativity and the team’s overall engagement in the product development process.

“My strategy over the coming year or so is to build the team with the best in the industry, while enhancing the quality of the games coming through. We will scale up production to exceed the expectations of our commercial clients and delight their players. I want to maintain that diversity and continue to drive a sense of difference from other providers.”

Shares in Gaming Corps AB (STO:GCOR) were trading 0.19 per cent higher at SEK2.60 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Gaming Corps iGaming Online Gaming Slots Sweden
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, Play’n GO and more

Gaming Corps appoints Victoria Bonner as chief marketing officer

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Evoplay, Slotmill and more

Is DraftKings bid for Entain doomed to failure?

GI Games Round-up: High 5 Games, Playtech, Scientific Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

Tabcorp proposes demerger of Lotteries & Keno business

GI Games Round-up: iSoftBet, Slotmill, Greentube and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, EveryMatrix, Push Gaming and more

Intralot appoints new board members to US subsidiary

Colombia continues crackdown on unlicensed operators

MGA
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
SiGMA
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution