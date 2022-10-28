Gaming Corps appoints new head of games

Swedish casino games developer Gaming Corps has strengthened its senior team with the appointment of Connor Blinman as head of games.

Blinman joins Gaming Corps to head up game production after more than four years at Play’n GO, where he managed a team of designers and helped develop more than 25 slot titles.

“The diverse portfolio of Mine, Multiplier, Slot and Table games at Gaming Corps has to be the most exciting in the industry right now,” said Blinman. “The pipeline of content is exceptionally busy so the variety boosts creativity and the team’s overall engagement in the product development process.

“My strategy over the coming year or so is to build the team with the best in the industry, while enhancing the quality of the games coming through. We will scale up production to exceed the expectations of our commercial clients and delight their players. I want to maintain that diversity and continue to drive a sense of difference from other providers.”

Shares in Gaming Corps AB (STO:GCOR) were trading 0.19 per cent higher at SEK2.60 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.