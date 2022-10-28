Fanatics names Orlando Ashford as chief people officer

Fanatics has appointed Orlando Ashford as chief people officer as the company expands into sports betting and iGaming.

Ashford brings nearly three decades of C-suite experience to the new role and will lead Fanatics’ global HR, culture and talent strategy, working closely with the company’s three distinct businesses – Commerce, Collectibles, and Betting & Gaming.

Orlando will directly oversee the HR team within Fanatics and will report to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and chief financial officer Glenn Schiffman.

“Culture is everything and our success is directly related to our incredible associates based around the world,” said Rubin. “As we continue to grow and expand, it becomes even more important to double down on organizational development, and I can’t think of a better person to lead this charge than Orlando.

“His vast experience running HR teams and his CEO level experience, with people and culture being the primary lens for how he’s managed and operated his businesses, will help us further develop our ambitions to build one of the world’s most transformative and exciting brands.”

Ashford has held senior level HR roles with Fortune 500 companies, including Marsh & McLennan, Coca-Cola, and Motorola, before expanding his responsibilities beyond HR as president of Holland America Line.

Prior to joining Fanatics, Orlando served as strategic advisor to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail and consumer investment.

“From the moment I met Michael Rubin and listened to his vision for expanding the Fanatics business, which was rooted in empowering the company’s incredible global workforce and creating a world-class culture, I knew that this was the perfect place for me,” Ashford said of his new role.

“Fanatics is a special company, one that I’ve long admired, where I can take my energy and expertise to further establish a diverse, platform-wide company culture comprised of the best and brightest people that want to be a part of a once-in-a-generation company.”

This week, Fanatics was named as one of ten qualified applicants for a mobile sports betting licence by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC), with license applications also submitted in Ohio and Massachusetts.