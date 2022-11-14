BlueBet names new Australian chief marketing officer

Sydney-listed sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has appointed Tony Thomas as Australian chief marketing officer.

Thomas brings more than 20 years’ experience as a marketing and digital executive, serving the past three years as a consultant to Australian businesses, developing and implementing brand and acquisition strategies.

Prior to this, he spent nine years as chief marketing and digital officer at Australian radio network Nova Entertainment, where he was responsible for digital marketing and brand strategy.

“Tony is a world-class marketer that thinks differently, and we’re delighted to be bringing his expertise, drive and track record of supporting growth to BlueBet,” said BlueBet CEO Bill Richmond. “Tony has developed and executed some of the most recognisable campaigns in this market over the past 20 years and importantly built teams and cultures that align with BlueBet’s values and disruptor mentality.

“Tony is bringing a strong strategic mind to the company and has some exciting ideas about how we can take our brand and proposition to the next level. Tony understands that BlueBet is a challenger brand with a unique proposition and appeal to Australian punters and we think his expertise and vision will make a real impact to our business. As BlueBet continues to grow, we are very confident Tony will add to the strength of our great team.”

Commenting on his new role, Thomas said: “It’s such an exciting time for BlueBet, as it experiences strong growth in the market, and I’m looking forward to helping it accelerate its growth agenda, disrupt the market, and continue to take market share. There is a real challenger brand mentality at BlueBet, filled with smart and passionate people, and this is exactly the sort of business I love being part of.

“As a challenger brand, we need to work faster and smarter and create big, impactful ideas that cut through in a competitive market. Australian have lots of choice when it comes to punting so creating an Australian brand that Aussie punters love is important. The BlueBet team has done an outstanding job and have a ton of industry knowledge and I’m excited to be joining such a high performing and passionate team.”

BlueBet recently reported a 6 per cent increase in turnover to AUD$133.0m for the first quarter of its 2022/23 financial year, most of which was generated in Australia.

The operator took its first bets in the United States in Iowa at the end of August under the ClutchBet brand, and is working towards launching in Colorado, Louisiana and Indiana, alongside securing B2B partners for its white label Sportsbook-as-a-Solution offering.

Shares in BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) closed at AUD$0.425 per share in Sydney earlier Monday.