Gaming Intelligence
Brittnie Watkins named chair of Nevada Gaming Control Board

16th November 2022 9:05 am GMT

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has appointed Brittnie Watkins as the new chair and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB).

Watkins has been a board member since April 2021, and will take over at the end of this month from J. Brin Gibson, who had informed the Governor’s Office earlier this year that he planned to leave to pursue a new professional opportunity.

Gibson has served as chairm and executive director of the NGCB since November 2020.

“I am grateful to Brin’s steady leadership at the Gaming Control Board over the last two years, and his continued counsel and friendship to me,” said Governor Sisolak. “We wish him and his family nothing but the best for Brin’s next chapter.

“I am grateful that Brittnie Watkins has agreed to continue the incredible and important work at the Gaming Control Board. She is more than ready for this role, and I am excited to see her work.”

Commenting on his departure, Gibson said: “I am humbled and honored to have served as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board at this critical moment for Nevada. I am proud of the work we have accomplished, and I know there is so much more ahead for my colleagues.

“I want to thank Governor Sisolak for giving me this opportunity, and for his leadership and support over the years.”

Casino Nevada Nevada Gaming Control Board Slots Sports Betting United States
