GAN begins search for new CFO to replace Flores

Nasdaq-listed gaming operator and supplier GAN is on the hunt for a new CFO following the resignation of Karen Flores.

Flores has resigned from her position as chief financial officer and member of the board of directors and will leave the company at the end of this week.

She has served as CFO at GAN since January 2020.

Flores will be replaced on an interim basis by SVP, corporate controller Brian Chang.

“Karen’s leadership and financial acumen have been critical parts of GAN’s evolution to a U.S. listed public company as well as our, at times, complex acquisition of Coolbet in early 2021,” said GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit.

“I am deeply appreciative of Karen’s dedication to GAN and wish her all the best for the future.”

Shares in GAN Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAN) closed unchanged at $1.33 per share in New York Wednesday, prior to this announcement, and just off their 52-week low of $1.27 per share set on November 22.