Altenar set to expand Isle of Man presence

Sportsbook technology provider Altenar is expanding its operations in its Isle of Man office, which will be headed up by recently appointed chief financial officer John Quaye.

The expansion of its Isle of Man office will enable Altenar to support its existing customers, while providing an opportunity for the supplier to recruit additional key roles.

Finance chief John Quaye, who joined the company in July, will lead the office and drive Altenar’s financial strategy, having worked a number of years in the jurisdiction.

“We are delighted to be expanding our Isle of Man office and this is the first step in next level expansion for 2023,” said Altenar CEO Stanislav Silin. “I am also really excited to announce that John will be at the forefront of the operation in the Isle of Man, and he will build a team underneath him that can support the pace of growth we are seeking to achieve. The CFO is highly visible and a sign of our ambitions to continue to scale the business.”

Quaye commented: “I am really pleased to join Altenar and I am confident that Altenar will continue to go from strength to strength. Whilst still relatively new to Altenar, what struck me was the strong team environment across multiple jurisdictions.

“Altenar is a company made up of many experts in different fields coming together to deliver a great product with a great service. There is a real pride in what we do and we celebrate Altenar’s successes as a team.”