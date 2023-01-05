Playtech adds private wealth manager Samy Reeb to board of directors

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has announced the appointment of Samy Reeb to the company’s board of directors.

Reeb joins the Playtech board with immediate effect as a non-executive director.

“I am delighted to welcome Samy to Playtech,” said Brian Mattingley, non-executive chairman of Playtech. “His broad skillset and extensive knowledge of Asia will provide additional depth and experience to the Board.

“We all look forward to working with him as we continue to execute the Group's strategy.”

Reeb has served as managing partner at private wealth manager 1291 Group in Switzerland, having previously worked in tax and wealth advisory roles at Julius Baer and Ernst & Young. He specialises in wealth management for Asia-based ultra-high net worth clients.

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.37 per cent higher at 547.50 pence per share in London early Thursday morning.