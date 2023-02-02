Former judge George Assad joins Nevada Gaming Control Board

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed George Assad as the newest member of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB).

Assad previously served as a Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge for nine years, prior to which he was a prosecutor in the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

Assad has also served as a Commissioner at the Nevada Transportation Authority for over a decade.

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board is a critical state agency, and I’m confident that George will honorably execute the mission of the board,” said Governor Lombardo. “George is an experienced regulator and judge, and I look forward to his service.”

Assad is the second appointment made by Governor Lombardo in a month, after Kirk Hendrick was named as the next chair of the NGCB to replace interim chairwoman Brittnie Watkins.

Governor Lombardo has also appointed Brian Krolicki to the Nevada Gaming Commission. Krolicki is a former Nevada State Treasurer (1999-2006) and Lieutenant Governor (2007-2014), and will fill the vacant seat on the Commission.

In addition to his 16-year tenure as a Constitutional Officer, Krolicki has been a long-time business leader in Nevada and is credited with bringing critical economic development initiatives to the state throughout his time in public service and in the private sector.