This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution

Octoplay brings in Ralitsa Georgieva as director of business development

6th February 2023 10:25 am GMT
Evolution

Malta-headquartered game development studio Octoplay has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Ralitsa Georgieva as director of business development.

Georgieva joins Octoplay from live casino provider Bombay Group, where she was head of commercials.

Prior to that she was commercial lead manager at Evolution following its acquisition of Red Tiger, where she worked with Octoplay CEO Carl Ejlertsson and commercial director Nick Vuchev.

“Ralitsa is an incredibly talented and knowledgeable individual, and we are thrilled to have her on the team,” said Ejlertsson. “She is well-connected in the industry and has a deep understanding of what we are striving to achieve at Octoplay.”

Commenting on her appointment, Georgieva said: “Octoplay is making a significant impact in the industry, and I am excited to join the team at such an exciting time. I am also looking forward to reuniting with Carl and Nick Vuchev, with whom I had great success at Red Tiger.”

Octoplay was granted a recognition notice by the Malta Gaming Authority in December 2022 to go alongside its Romanian licence, and recently launched Penguin King, its second in-house studio, which will develop cash games.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Malta Octoplay Romania Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Octoplay unveils second in-house studio Penguin King

Octoplay to begin rolling out games with Malta-based operators

Octoplay signs first operator deal with Betsson

Octoplay unveils first slot games

Nick Vuchev named commercial director of Octoplay

Interview: Nick Vuchev on his new role as commercial director at Octoplay

SG
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Greentube
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution