Octoplay brings in Ralitsa Georgieva as director of business development

Malta-headquartered game development studio Octoplay has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Ralitsa Georgieva as director of business development.

Georgieva joins Octoplay from live casino provider Bombay Group, where she was head of commercials.

Prior to that she was commercial lead manager at Evolution following its acquisition of Red Tiger, where she worked with Octoplay CEO Carl Ejlertsson and commercial director Nick Vuchev.

“Ralitsa is an incredibly talented and knowledgeable individual, and we are thrilled to have her on the team,” said Ejlertsson. “She is well-connected in the industry and has a deep understanding of what we are striving to achieve at Octoplay.”

Commenting on her appointment, Georgieva said: “Octoplay is making a significant impact in the industry, and I am excited to join the team at such an exciting time. I am also looking forward to reuniting with Carl and Nick Vuchev, with whom I had great success at Red Tiger.”

Octoplay was granted a recognition notice by the Malta Gaming Authority in December 2022 to go alongside its Romanian licence, and recently launched Penguin King, its second in-house studio, which will develop cash games.