Aristocrat Leisure appoints Jennifer Aument to board of directors

Sydney-listed gaming supplier Aristocrat Leisure has nominated Jennifer Aument as a non-executive director of the company.

Aument is a seasoned senior executive and board member who was formerly global transportation chief executive officer of infrastructure consulting firm AECOM.

She also served as president and chief executive officer of Transurban’s North American business for a decade and held numerous public affairs and government relations leadership roles at firms such as Bechtel.

The newly appointed non-executive director brings with her more than 25 years of experience in the development, delivery and operations of major infrastructure assets.

Aristocrat Leisure chairman Neil Chatfield said: “I am delighted that Jennifer has agreed to join the Aristocrat board. Jennifer has a particular understanding of US and Australian environments, the complexities of supply chains and the delivery of major projects, and is a thought leader in the use of consumer digital technology.

“Jennifer also brings strong government relations and public affairs capabilities. She is an impressive, people-oriented business leader, with a track record of active community engagement. I am pleased to welcome her to Aristocrat and look forward to her contribution to our ongoing success.”

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. (ASX:ALL) closed 0.40 per cent lower at AUD$37.81 per share in Sydney Wednesday.