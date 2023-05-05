This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Microgaming promotes Stephen Fisk to CEO

5th May 2023 8:23 am GMT
Evolution

Isle of Man-based gaming supplier Microgaming has appointed Stephen Fisk as chief executive officer.

Fisk has served as chief operating officer of Microgaming since June 2018 and replaces Andrew Clucas as CEO with immediate effect.

Clucas has served as CEO since December 2021 when the company sold its content distribution business to Games Global. He will be pursuing other opportunities within the industry following the end of his 15-year tenure with the company.

The newly appointed chief executive brings 24 years of experience in the gambling industry and first joined the company in 2016 as director of sportsbook, developing and growing the company’s proprietary sports betting offering. Prior to joining Microgaming, Fisk spent nine years at PokerStars and its successor companies, culminating in the role of managing director of sportsbook.

Commenting on his appointment Fisk said: “I am thrilled to be made chief executive officer of Microgaming, one of the most established, trusted and successful organisations in the global online gambling industry. Our technology is cutting edge, our experience second to none and we absolutely have the best team in the business. This provides a strong foundation from which we can continue to drive forwards and achieve even greater things for Microgaming and our customers.

"Andrew’s strong strategic steer has been crucial to the company’s ongoing success, and I thank him for his invaluable contributions. He has embedded a culture of change, all the while maintaining a sense of unity and integrity at Microgaming – which I intend to carry forward."

Clucas commented: “It has been an honour to have worked at Microgaming over the past 14 years and especially in recent years with the organisation having opened the next chapter of its incredible story.

“I have had the privilege of working closely with Stephen and there really is no more qualified candidate for the job than him. I leave Microgaming in very good hands and have no doubt that Stephen and the team will go on to achieve great things.”

Microgaming supplies platform systems and services to Games Global and Betway-owner Super Group.

