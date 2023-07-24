This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Codere continues to expand senior leadership team

24th July 2023 9:49 am GMT
Codere has continued its recent restructuring with the appointment of Sonia Carabante as corporate director of commercial strategy and business projects.

Carabante brings more than 25 years of international experience to the European and Latin American-facing betting and gaming operator, including more than 14 years’ service with rival operator CIRSA.

Prior to that, she worked at General Electric for eight years, as well as at the Center for Telecommunications and Information Technologies in Catalonia.

“This incorporation occurs at a strategic moment for Codere, in which the company is embarking on a new stage of consolidation and value generation,” said Codere in a statement.

She will report into group CEO Gonzaga Higuero, who recently joined the company, along with Luis Villalba as chief financial officer.

