Gaming Intelligence
Codere Group appoints Gonzaga Higuero as new CEO

10th July 2023 12:36 pm GMT

Spanish betting and gaming operator Codere Group has appointed Gonzaga Higuero as its new CEO.

Higuero joins Codere from the Health Transportation Group (Ambuibérica-Emeru), the leading health transport operator in Spain and the second biggest transport operator in Europe.

During his time there, he led the company’s refinancing process and turnaround, including its acquisition by Real Assets Investment Management in 2021.

Prior to his service with the Health Transportation Group, Higuero held various management positions at Spanish security company Prosegur, covering Europe and LatAm, as well as the EMEA and Pacific regions.

“It is a great challenge and responsibility to lead this organization, with the aim of improving our competitiveness and profitability to address a new phase of growth after the pandemic,” said Higuero. “We have new projects ahead to continue being a world benchmark and provide the best entertainment and gaming experience to our customers.”

Codere chairman Christopher Bell added: “With the addition of Gonzaga Higuero to our team, we reinforce this new post-pandemic stage of return to the growth path of the group.”

Casino Codere Finance iGaming Slots Sports Betting
